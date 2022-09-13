Young Thug Tweet Photo Of Girlfriend Mariah The Scientist Despite RICO Case Row

Young Thug maintains his presence on Twitter by tweeting a photo of his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist despite his social media activities affecting his RICO case.

Days after Judge Ural Glanville ordered a sweeping restriction on communications by Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL defendants in their Racketeering case, it seems that the rapper does not fully understand the judge’s order and the prosecution’s concern.

Last week, the judge tightened the restriction on all of the defendants after Young Thug’s tweets and Instagram posts to Michael Phelps and others were shared with the judge. Thug has appeared on Twitter asking albeit innocent questions, but the prosecution and judge agreed that the rapper’s access to social media is a concern as he may use it for unsavory ends.

It seems that Thug does not understand the repercussions of the order he is facing and continues to use social media.

On Monday, the rapper shared a photo of his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist with a suggestive caption. “Aye send me this photo. I’m tryna do something right fast,” the Tweet read.

The rapper also retweeted a Discord chat link from one of his followers. Last month, Thug popped up saying that he was having discussions with his “roommate” (cellmate), which hinted that the rapper has access to social media.

Thug’s attorney last week denied that he has access to social media. The attorney Brian Steel noted that police had searched the rapper’s cell but found no evidence of a cell phone, and the rapper did not have a cellmate as he was kept in solitary confinement.

It’s unclear if some other person has access to the rapper’s social media, but the posts resulted in deep problems for the rapper as the time his attorney has to work out the evidence against Thug is very limited.

Young Thug’s trial begins in January 2023, but Steel can only begin to share evidence from discovery after November 25. This means that the attorney has very little time to work through the rapper’s defense which might not be a good sign for his case as he is facing numerous charges in the racketeering indictment.

At the hearing on September 8, Judge Glanville said that the date for sharing information in discovery won’t change as the court is exercising “an abundance of caution for now.” Still, he might consider changing the order sometime in the future.

The judge initially granted the order in July after evidence shared in discovery was leaked to a popular blog online. The prosecution said that the witness in the document had to be placed in protection as he and his children received death threats.