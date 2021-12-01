Young Thug Buys Mariah the Scientist New Porsche Taycan, Dating Heats Up

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist are sparking dating rumors after being spotted together at the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots game at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Thugger also splurged on a new Porsche Taycan electric sport car for his new boo.

Both Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist were seen on camera during the national broadcast wearing ski masks even though they were indoors. Of course, fans online speculated that Thugger and the R&B singer were disguising themselves to detract from being seen together.

This isn’t the first time that the two were seen together, as they have been spotted together looking cozy at a strip club party in early November.

Young Thug was previously dating Jerrold Karlae, but their lengthy relationship came to an end in 2020. In a recent interview, Karlae had said that she and Thugger were also engaged at some point in their 7-year relationship.

Young Thug, Mariah the Scientist

Meanwhile, Mariah The Scientist was rumored to be involved with NBA player Brandon Goodwin earlier in the year. Mariah was dragged last week for her poor performance. Fans were not pleased with the “Reminders” singer’s vocal performance during her Day N Vegas set last weekend.

Although the two might be dating, they previously collaborated. Young Thug was featured on Mariah’s “Walked In,” which landed on her RY RY WORLD project released back in July.

Young Thug, meanwhile, is relishing the successful launch of his Punk album in October, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.