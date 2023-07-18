Young rejects UNC national security ‘propaganda’

News

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young rejected what he said was propaganda being circulated by the Opposition UNC about the Government and the heads of the protective services being clueless about how to deal with crime.

He was speaking with the media after the opening of Trinidad Generation Unlimited’s new office in Chaguanas on Tuesday.

An online post being circulated by the UNC on social media, claimed that Government and members of the protective services were at odds over how to deal with crime during a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Sunday.

Referring to the post, Young said nothing was further from the truth. He described Sunday’s NSC meeting as productive.

Young said all who participated in the meeting, including the police, remain fully committed to fighting crime and protecting the population.