Young: NiQuan plant still shut down as independent probe continues

News

NiQuan Energy plant in Pointe-a-Pierre. –

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis and Energy Minister Stuart Young on Friday responded to questions in Parliament from the Opposition UNC on the June 15 fire at NiQuan’s gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre.

In his response to those questions, Young disclosed that his ministry has created a team to conduct an independent investigation into that incident.

Massy Energy employee Allanlane Ramkissoon died as a result of burns he suffered in that accident.

Speaking on behalf of Labour Minister Stephen McClashie, who had been granted leave to be absent from the sitting, Robinson-Regis said the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) had preserved the location on the plant where Ramkissoon died.

Robinson-Regis added that one of the measures done by OSHA to preserve the site was the issuance of a prohibition notice that prevented any work from being carried out there.

Later in the sitting, Young said OSHA is continuing its investigation.

He disclosed that his ministry has set up a multi-disciplinary team to undertake an independent investigation of the accident.

That team includes a petroleum engineer, chemical engineers, a mechanical engineer and petroleum inspectors.

Young said this team is doing its work very carefully.

“As to an exact and precise date (when the team will complete its work and submit a report), I cannot give that.”

Indarsingh claimed the NiQuan plant “has resumed (operations) and is functional.”

He asked Young if he received a report from OSHA on the accident if the plant was in fact operational.

Young said, “As far as I am aware NiQuan has not resumed operations.”

He added that because of this “the rest of the question (about him receiving a report from OSHA because the plant is operational) is not true.”