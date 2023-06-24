Young meets with new Heritage CEO

News

Young meets with newly appointed Heritage CEO

(Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries) –

MINISTER of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young met with newly appointed CEO of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd Erik Keskula at the ministry’s office in Port of Spain on Friday.

A statement from the ministry said Young discussed Heritage’s strategic plan and the company’s ongoing operations and asset integrity.

Discussions surrounded how Heritage would seek to increase its production through an aggressive drilling and workover programme as well as its enhanced oil recovery.

Keskula assured Young that with 25 years’ experience in hydrocarbon exploration and production, he was committed to maximising the financial returns of Trinidad and Tobago’s oil reserves.

Heritage chairman Michael Quamina, SC, who attended the meeting, reiterated the company’s strategic direction of ramping up oil production while continuing to be a sustainable and resilient business in line with Young’s call for regional sustainable energy security.

The statement said Young hoped to meet the entire Heritage board soon.