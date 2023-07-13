Young meets with energy giants in Canada

News

Stuart Young –

Energy Minister Stuart Young has met with Methanex executives Doug Arnell, chairman; Rich Sumner, CEO and president; Ian Cameron, special adviser; and Colin Bain, managing director and president of Methanex TT.

The meeting took place in Vancouver, Canada, where Young had gone for the LNG2023 conference on Tuesday.

He was also accompanied by Mark Loquan, president of the National Gas Co of TT.

Young added, in his Facebook posts on Tuesday, that he also met with Cederic Cremers, executive vice president of LNG at Shell at the conference.

He said he discussed with Methanex’s executives its fleet of 30 vessels which are powered by methanol and their leadership role in using methanol as a fuel for shipping.

“We also discussed the potential of TT as a bunkering port for the supply of methanol as more international ships look for cleaner sources of fuel. Methanex’s investments in TT and their continued commitment to our country as an important part of their global business was also a substantial part of our discussions.”

He said the meeting ended in the confirmation of their mutual intentions to continue their co-operation and close working relationship.

Young said he and Cremers discussed a number of issues related to Shell’s business in TT, including the restructuring of Atlantic LNG, which is at the stage of settling the material definitive agreements, Shell’s progress with the Manatee field, the ongoing discussions and negotiations on the development of the Venezuelan Dragon gas field and Shell’s operations in TT.

“Cremers also informed me of Shell’s plans for executive leadership change in TT with the pending departure of Eugene Okpere, who is being promoted to executive vice president of exploration, strategy and portfolio on November 1.”

Young added that he and Cremers also participated in a key plenary panel discussion, Growth of LNG Through Innovative Partnerships and Co-operation, on Wednesday.