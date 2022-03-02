Young meets outgoing Venezuelan ambassador

News

Former Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Amador Perez Silva. – JEFF K MAYERS

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young met on Wednesday with the outgoing Venezuelan ambassador to TT, Carlos Amador Perez Silva.

In a press release, the ministry reported that Young received a farewell visit from Perez Silva, who will leave his post in the coming days.

The meeting was held at the International Waterfront Complex.

“Carlos Amador Perez Silva has been the ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago since March 2019 and he wished to convey his respects to the minister before he moved on to his new post,” the statement read.

Young and Perez Silva had worked on a number of initiatives during the latter’s tour of duty.

Young thanked the ambassador for his services and co-operation and extended best wishes on behalf of the TT government.

Perez Silva has been assigned by the Venezuelan government as its new ambassador to Guyana.

Álvaro Sánchez. approved on December 10 by the National Assembly of Venezuela, will be the new ambassador to TT,.

Sánchez, 51, a career diplomat, has been the chargé d’affaires of the Venezuelan embassy in Barbados since June 2018. This will be his first posting as an ambassador, although he has held various diplomatic posts in the Caribbean and Europe.