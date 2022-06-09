Young, Kerry discuss Trinidad and Tobago energy sector

News

Energy Minister Stuart Young met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Stuart Young’s Facebook page.

Energy Minister Stuart Young is holding talks with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on key issues related to the development of TT’s energy sector.

In a media release on Wednesday, the ministry said they discussed Trinidad and Tobago’s interest in signing the Global Methane Pledge as well as plans to identify methane emissions and reduction.

The release said Young also discussed plans to use renewable energy in the electricity grid, starting with Project Lara and the 112.2 megawatts (MW) to be produced via solar energy, the intention to pursue more solar-energy initiatives and wind-generated power feasibility studies.

Kerry, a former secretary of state, offered to have further discussions through his office with Young and the Government to determine what technical help, in the first instance, could be provided, it said.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Young are at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.