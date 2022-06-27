Young in Suriname for energy talks

News

File photo: Energy Minister Stuart Young.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young is in Suriname to discuss initiatives related to energy security and possible collaboration in the energy sector.

On Monday morning, Young and members of the executive management of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd and Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd met with the CEO of Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname, NV Anand Jagesar, to sign an MOU between the companies finalising their intention to form a partnership.

Young is also expected to meet with Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi; Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin; and Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

In addition, he will also be a guest speaker at the Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Exhibition’s ministerial roundtable panel discussion on June 28. The exhibition’s theme is

A Bright Future through Energy.

This continues the collaboration between TT and Suriname on the energy sector. Last year a delegation from Suriname visited TT to give an update on Suriname’s energy sector, including new oil and gas finds and renewable energy.

Young will return on June 29. Until then, Colm Imbert will act as Energy Minister.