Young holding energy talks in Houston

Energy Minister Stuart Young – FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young is in Houston, Texas this week for the annual CERAWeek energy conference.

The conference, hosted by international ratings agency Standard and Poors (S&P), provides a platform for discussion of a wide range of energy-related topics.

Former US president Bill Clinton, Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been among the speakers to deliver keynote speeches at this conference.

In a post on his Facebook page, Young said at the conference, he “had a number of important engagements with key stakeholders in the energy industry at the global level to further progress Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector development.”

One of those engagements was with Chevron’s managing director (Latin America Business Unit) Eric Dunning,

In that meeting, Young said, “Information and ideas were exchanged on matters of mutual interest to TT and Chevron.”

Young also met with British Petroleum (BP) executive vice-president (regions, corporates and solutions) William Lin at the conference.

“We discussed BP’s continued business, hydrocarbon production and development plans in TT as well as the potential for BP and TT to partner in more initiatives in gas development.”

Young was also interviewed by the New York Times and HART Energy magazine.

National Gas Company president Mark Loquan and Energy Ministry acting permanent secretary Sandra Fraser are accompanying Young at the conference.