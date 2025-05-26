Young, Griffith urge Kamla to reconsider threat to Venezuela
Kejan Haynes
Lead Editor—Newsgathering
Former prime minister Stuart Young is calling on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to reconsider her claim that T&T was off-limits to Venezuela and that she would put the Coast Guard on alert to use deadly force if any vessel from that country sought to access local waters illegally.
Persad-Bissessar made the comment during Thursday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, where she also said her Government was standing “solidly with the American government on the issues concerning Venezuela.”
Her remarks followed claims by Venezuelan Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello, who alleged that a Trinidadian national—identified as “Guis Kendell Jerome”—had been captured while travelling from T&T with a group he labelled “terrorists” attempting to destabilise Venezuela. Cabello also claimed T&T had become a “launchpad” for mercenaries and provocateurs and warned, “There must be justice. We are going after the gangs, wherever they are … Together, we will guarantee peace in this country.”
Commenting on the issue in a Facebook post yesterday, former prime minister Stuart Young said Persad-Bissessar’s response had veered into dangerous territory.
“It is the height of irresponsibility and arguably, borderline insanity, for our Government, led by none other than the Prime Minister, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to declare a use of deadly force policy on any unidentified vessel entering Trinidad and Tobago’s waters from Venezuela,” Young wrote.
“Venezuela is seven miles off of the coast of Trinidad and Tobago and is our closest geographical neighbour. As has happened on many occasions in the past, our radar system may fail to pick up marine vessels entering and leaving our waters. This is nothing new.”
He said the Government cannot reliably determine the origin or intent of every vessel and criticised the posture of the administration as reckless.
“In fact, it is the same UNC that used to scream in opposition about our porous borders. So to now pretend that you can conclusively determine whether a vessel left Trinidad and Tobago destined for Venezuela with persons onboard is simply not true.”
He urged the Government to adopt a more diplomatic approach to dealing with Venezuela.
“I call upon the Government to engage in proper diplomatic communications with Venezuela and to appreciate that as the Government, you have to act responsibly and judiciously. Carrying on with false bravado associated with soap box politics is not only unbecoming but frankly dangerous in the circumstances.”
He also warned of potential consequences for T&T’s economy, noting that the country’s future energy security depends in part on maintaining stable relations with Venezuela.
Young added, “This Government needs to wake up and stop jeopardising our future and our country’s reputation.”
Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley also took to Facebook on Thursday criticising Persad-Bissessar’s approach and calling for more measured diplomatic approach.
Former national security minister Gary Griffith also joined the chorus of persons calling for diplomacy, warning in a social media post that T&T lacks the means for military confrontation.
“It is commendable that the Prime Minister has taken a firm stance in refusing to let Trinidad and Tobago be bullied. But strength is not just about words. It’s about foresight, capability, and leadership,” he said.
Griffith said recent developments make it clear the country must pursue “diplomatic dialogue and consultation, rather than muscle-flexing.”
He pointed to past incidents where Venezuela’s Guardia Nacional seized local fishing vessels, saying those tensions were resolved through negotiation.
“We didn’t respond with threats—we responded with diplomacy, and through sustained dialogue, we established a bilateral agreement which led to those incursions stopping. A win for both countries involved.”
Griffith said the country’s defence capability is in no state to respond to external threats.
“We have no aircraft, no helicopters, no drones, and even the vessels that we were supposed to have acquired, that being the OPVs—would have been acquired without effective firing systems, making them little more than floating stones in a modern confrontation.”
He added, “The idea that we could stand toe-to-toe in the Gulf is not just unrealistic—it is dangerous.”
Griffith blamed the previous administration for further weakening maritime security. He said diplomacy must be the immediate priority—not because the country is weak, but because it is the only rational choice.