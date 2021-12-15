Young Dolph’s Partner Mia Jaye Spoke About His Kindness At Street Naming In Memphis

Young Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye gave a rousing speech at the unveiling of a street named after the late rapper in Memphis.

Mia Jaye and other members of Dolph’s family was on hand on Wednesday as the official street name sign, Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr., was put up. She spoke about the late rapper’s kindness and love for his community.

“He was such a giver, he had such a genuine golden heart and I can remember when we first got together he was so busy and I was like why are you so busy but I always say ‘am gonna stick around because he had such a good heart,’” she said.

As the hip-hop community continues to mourn the passing of Young Dolph, Mia Jaye is looking to continue his legacy of giving back to the disenfranchised. She’s reportedly been doing so by using some of the profits from her MomEO business, which has skyrocketed since the unfortunate shooting death of her partner.

A campaign called “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old” has seen a phenomenal boost in sales, going from about 20 a day to between 250 and 600. What has driven the sales is a tribute hoodie dedicated to Young Dolph.

The hoodie costs US$70.50 and is featured in different variations of blue. It also has “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old” scrolled across the hoodie’s chest, along with a black and white photo of Dolph in the middle.

Mia Jaye has confirmed that about a third of the profits will be donated to other families that have suffered and lost loved ones due to gun violence. She’s also received support from various therapy services that have offered their services to other grieving families.

It has been a difficult time for Mia since she lost her partner so suddenly. They had two kids together, Aria and her son Tre. She spoke about her feelings of loss and thanked all those who took the time out to reach out to her and offer support.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few…Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them,” she added.

No arrests have been made yet regarding the “By Mistake” rapper’s murder, who was shot and killed on November 17. At the time, he was in his hometown of Memphis when he was shot by two assailants at a local bakery.