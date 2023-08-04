Young acts as Attorney General

News

File photo of Energy Minister Stuart Young –

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young has been appointed to act as attorney general.

A statement issued by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs on Friday, said Young will act as AG while AG Reginald Armour, SC, is out of the country “on private business.”

No date was given in the statement for Armour’s return.

The statement said Young will continue to perform his regular duties as Energy Minister and Minister in the OPM while he acts for Armour.

Young previously acted for Armour on three occasions.

The first was in June 2022.

On that occasion, Armour’s trip was described as “official business.”

No details were provided about that trip by his ministry.

The second occasion was in January when Armour was away on vacation.

The third time was in April when Armour was out of the country briefly.

Armour was away on “private business” then.