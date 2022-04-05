YNW Melly Gets Moral Support From Meek Mill, Boosie As Murder Trial Back In Focus

YNW Melly gets some moral support from Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz as his capital murder trial gets underway.

After almost three years of being behind bars, the Florida rapper’s trial began on Monday with jury selection, but it hit a snag due to “unresolved legal issues,” with the actual trial date being delayed and a new date yet to be set.

He’s accused of murdering two of his friends and staging their deaths as a drive-by shooting.

YNW Melly has denied that he killed his two friends Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. On Monday, the trial process began with the jury selection getting underway.

In Florida, the maximum punishment for murder is the death penalty which YNW Melly might face if convicted of murder.

Ahead of his trial, the 22-year-old is getting moral support from fellow rappers Meek Mill and Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.

“Free lil melly he innocent,” Meek wrote on Twitter. “Let’s watch the facts of his case so he don’t get railroaded! It’s in florids it may be on tv,” Meek said.

The rapper has been a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform and he has also supported Roc-A-Fella’s recent move to push for a law that will prohibit prosecutors from using the songs and lyrical content of music as evidence of guilt and wrongdoing without more.

Boosie also shared support for the “Murder On My Mind” rapper.

“IM in PRAYERS for @YNWMelly Tonight !! I WaS N THE AIRPORT N HE PAID FOR MY FOOD N MAGAZINES N REALLY SHOWED ME LOVE N RESPECT ‘hell na OG u ain’t payin for shit !!’ I’m about to call the prayer warriors for you bro,” Boosie recalled about the rapper’s character.

The rapper is also getting support from his family, particularly his mother and brother, who said they believed in his innocence last week. While on the ‘We In Miami’ podcast, his mother Jamie King and brother YNW Bslime expressed optimism that he would be home with them around may.

YNW Bslime also added that if the jury selection process was quick, the rapper could possibly be home by April.

YNW Melly has been incarcerated since 2018. His legal team tried to get him released from prison in 2020 after he tested positive for Covid-19, but their request was denied.

He is being represented by celebrity attorney Bradford Cohen who noted that the rapper was at risk of losing his life due to “inadequate care and protection provided by the jail.”

That aside, Melly and his attorney have much to worry about as the prosecution has stated that they have strong evidence proving that the rapper killed the men and then staged their death.

Earlier in the year, the prosecution had added to the discovery a 66-page DNA evidence report taken from the scene of the murder.