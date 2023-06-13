Yellow-level wind, riverine flood alert

News

File photo: A woman struggles with her umbrella as she exits a car on Independence Square, Port of Spain during heavy rainfall.

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level high winds alert, which will begin at 8 am on Wednesday and end at 2 pm on Friday for TT and offshore areas.

It said there is a high (70 per cent) chance of gusts in excess of 55 kilometres per hour where it is raining.

It added that while gusts may be brief, they are capable of displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, so people are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and livestock.

Marine craft can be greatly affected by these strong winds and visibility may be extremely low during dusk and dawn. The Met Office said wind waves occasionally 2.5 metres high are also expected and people should exercise extreme caution during this time and monitor sea conditions.

The Met Office also issued a yellow-level riverine alert, which is expected to end at 10 am on Wednesday, as it has been in effect since Sunday at 10.10 pm. It said official reports indicated flooding was caused by the overtopping of rivers, mainly the South Oropouche River, and is gradually receding in some areas.

But this alert has now been extended to southeastern areas of Trinidad, as the Ortoire River is currently bank-full. It warned that run-off will be slower near high-tide times.

The Met Office advised people to continue to monitor weather conditions and river levels before venturing out, avoid flooded areas and plan safety measures, including emergency supplies of food and water.

More information can be found at www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.