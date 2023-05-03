Yellow-level sea alert for Wednesday to Saturday

News

A man braces for waves at Maracas Beach. – File photo/Sureash Cholai

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level hazardous sea alert for Wednesday until Saturday. Conditions will be monitored from 2 pm on Wednesday to 2 pm on Saturday. The severity is expected to be moderate.

The northern and eastern coastal areas of Tobago and the northern, eastern and western coastal areas of Trinidad are under this alert.

Long-period swells are expected to affect the northern and eastern coastal areas of TT and to a lesser extent, the western coastal areas of Trinidad.

It said with the presence of spring tides, occasional battering waves at coastal regions can occur, especially during high tides.

The Met Office said those who are venturing into these areas should monitor near-shore and coastal sea conditions and exercise caution, especially at high tides.

People are asked to continue to monitor updates at www.metoffice.gov.tt and access more information and instructions from www.odpm.gov.tt

