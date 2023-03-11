Yellow-level rough seas alert for Tobago

News

THE Meteorological (Met) office has issued a yellow-level hazardous seas alert for Tobago which will take effect from Sunday at 3 pm to Tuesday at 8 am.

In a release on Friday, the Met Office warned that long period of swells are expected to affect the northern and eastern coastal areas of Tobago as well as the northern, eastern, and, to a lesser extent, western coastal areas of Trinidad.

It said these swells can result in battering waves at coastal regions and can be exacerbated during high tides.

The Met Office has advised all marine interests to monitor near-shore/coastal sea conditions and exercise caution along affected areas.

Fishermen and beachgoers are urged to avoid marine activities.

The public can check the Met Office website at www.metoffice.gov.tt or the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management at www.odpm.gov.tt for updates.