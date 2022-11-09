Yellow-level riverine flood alert for Trinidad

News

Photo courtesy the Met Office’s Instagram page

A YELLOW-LEVEL riverine flood alert has been issued for Trinidad by the Met Office.

In its public warning alert for Wednesday, the Met Office issued the yellow-level alert, starting at 6.45 am to end at 4 pm on Friday.

The Met Office alert said after significant rainfall overnight, major river levels across Trinidad are currently near 80-85 per cent and rising.

Smaller watercourses are currently overwhelmed in a few areas. It noted weather conditions are currently settling, however, occasional periods of heavy rainfall can be expected over the next 36 hours, particularly on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

This additional rainfall can continue to elevate the river levels, so there remains a moderate risk to public safety, livelihood and property, the Met Office warned.

It also said run-off will be slow at high tide times which are approximately 4.15 pm for Wednesday and 5.15 am and 4.45 pm for Thursday.

The Met Office has advised to carefully monitor weather conditions and river/water levels; monitor updates from official sources and plan safety measures, including emergency supplies of food and water and not take unnecessary risks.