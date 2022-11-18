Yellow-level riverine flood alert for Friday

News

Photo courtesy the Met Office’s Instagram page

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level alert for the Caroni River after heavy rain on Friday.

The alert is expected to end on Saturday afternoon.

In a release on Friday afternoon, the Met Office said the river is almost at 90 per cent capacity.

It said though the weather may settle in the late afternoon, periods of heavy rain are expected which may raise the river’s water level, so there remains a moderate risk to public safety, livelihood and property.

The Met Office advised people to monitor the weather conditions and river/water levels from reliable and accurate sources and plan safety measures, including emergency supplies of food and water. It urged people not to take unnecessary risks.

More information can be found at www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.