Yellow-level alert extended to noon on Sunday

News

In this file photo a woman braves heavy rainfall on Queen Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A YELLOW-LEVEL adverse weather alert issued by the TT Meteorological Office that began at 5 am on Friday has now been extended to noon on Sunday. The alert, originally issued on Thursday, was initially projected to end on Friday at 6 pm.

The Met Office, in an update issued on Friday afternoon, said another tropical wave was expected to start affecting both islands from Saturday afternoon. This, after heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslips in various parts of Trinidad from early Friday morning.

The update said, although the threat of “impactful weather” had decreased, saturated ground and spring tides would result in water levels in inundated areas and elevated rivers receding extremely slowly.

Occasional periods of rainfall are expected on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr were still possible with showers/thunderstorms, and seas could become agitated in sheltered areas.

It added that major river courses were expected to remain contained but were being closely monitored.