Yellow-band maxi fares go up

News

A Diego Martin Maxi Taxi allows passengers to disembark at the Port of Spain hub on Monday. The fare was increased by one dollar on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Drivers of yellow band maxi-taxis between Port of Spain and areas in western Trinidad began charging the new higher fares on Monday.

The Route One Maxi Taxi Association announced increases of $1 and $2 last week.

Now the fare from Port of Spain to western destinations has risen from $5 to $6, while for Chaguaramas it has gone from $5 to $7.

Association secretary Rory Chambers told Newsday the increase was necessary.

​​”The last increase was on February 6, 2017, about five years ago, and in that time many things have increased their prices.”

Chambers said importing auto parts, tyres, batteries, brakes, fuel and insurance, food and services forced them to raise their fares.

Secretary of the Route One Maxi Taxi Association, Rory Chambers, shows the last fare structure which took place in 2017. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Route One Maxi Taxi Association currently has 500 registered vehicles.

“We understand the financial situation of our passengers and that is why we tried to make an increase that benefits everyone,” Chambers said.

Drivers said they agree with the rate increase at this time.

One of them, who said his name was Aaron, explained: “We are working at 65 per cent capacity, that is added to maintenance, insurance and auto parts expenses. It was necessary to increase the fares because we also have families to help, buy meals, pay for services, pay for school,”

He said he had received good responses from passengers on Monday morning.

“Passengers know we have to pay maintenance and expenses are high to stay afloat,” he said.

Jason Jarvis said he uses the maxi taxi every day to travel between Port of Spain and the west.

“I agree with the increase. Vehicles need gas, maintenance and drivers have families to support, and things are a bit tough right now because of general price increases,” he said.

The last fare increase on Route One before 2017 was in 2010. In total there have been three increases in 12 years of service.

The red band maxi-taxis which cover the Port of Spain-east route increased their fares by $2 last November.