Yara president to retire in September

News

Richard de La Bastide, outgoing Yara Trinidad president. –

Richard de La Bastide, president of Yara Trinidad Ltd will retire effective September 2022, to be succeeded by senior manager operations Treveno Stenn Mowassie.

De La Bastide was part of Hydro Agri and Yara for more than 30 years and was head of the company for ten years, holding positions in TT and Qatar. He also served on several boards including Yara and the Energy Chamber of TT.

Meanwhile, Mowassie, a qualified chemical engineer, was with Yara for 17 years and held senior roles in production and project management and served in several global network teams at Yara.

Treveno Stenn Mowassiepic, incoming Yara Trinidad president. –

In a statement, de La Bastide described his years of service at Yara as a privilege and honour, saying he was proud of the milestones his Yara colleagues and industry partners achieved together as the challenges they faced made the company stronger.

Mowassie said, “I have enjoyed working with Richard and am both honoured and humbled by the opportunity to succeed him as president. I’m fully motivated for the journey ahead and look forward to continuing to progress our business in TT.”

Bruce Hope, vice president of production for Yara North America, said, “Richard has steered the company through a challenging time in recent years and now leaves a legacy which his successor can build on for the future.

“I have full confidence in Stenn to take the reins and add a new perspective to the company while staying true to the renowned vision and values of the company.”