‘Yank Boss’ killed at Trincity Mall car park

News

Kevon Solomon –

Local social media influencer Kevon “Yank Boss” Solomon was shot and killed in the car park of Trincity Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4.30 pm, Solomon was parking in a spot when gunmen shot at the car he was driving, hitting both sides and breaking two windows.

The car in which Kevon Solomon was killed in the car park at Trincity Mall on Saturday. ANGELO MARCELLE –

As the gunmen escaped, passersby stopped to take video footage of the bullet-riddled car, as Solomon slumped over bleeding in the driver’s seat. On social media, the Tik Tok star and comedian promoted Fairy on the Ferry 2 – Come Sail in Pride, a boat ride that was expected to take place on Sunday night.