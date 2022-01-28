Xtra Foods lends helping hand to 12-year-old Sangre Grande baker

News

HELPING HAND: Young baker Rochelle Persad, 12, receives baking items from Xtra Foods Ltd’s marketing manager Daniel Austin and Xtra Foods’ Sangre Grande branch’s CSR Mrs Cyril. PHOTO COURTESY XTRA FOODS

XTRA Foods Ltd has lent a helping hand to 12-year-old baker Rochelle Persad.

Persad, who is autistic, loves baking and sells her treats including cupcakes, sponge cakes, chocolate cakes and cookies. This year, on Valentine’s Day, she will be holding a cake sale.

When Xtra Foods learnt of this enterprising child’s story, its management decided to help.

It donated baking supplies and a cake-mixer courtesy AS Brydens, to Persad, who visited the supermarket chain’s Sangre Grande branch to collect the items.

The donation was made by Xtra Foods marketing manager Daniel Austin and Mrs Cyril, the customer service representative of the Sangre Grande branch.

SIGNED: Baker Rochelle Persad signs the receipt for receiving items donated by Xtra Foods Ltd to her budding baking business. Looking on is Xtra Foods’ marketing manager Daniel Austin. PHOTO COURTESY XTRA FOODS

Austin helped Persad to carry and pack the items into her family’s vehicle. Being very independent, she insisted on opening the trunk and signing her own bill.

“We love you, Rochelle, and we wish you the very best of luck. Keep being amazing and continue baking those delightful sweets,” Austin told her.

Orders can be made at Rochelle’s Sweet Treats at 389-7818/797-4957/360-0124.