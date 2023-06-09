Xtra Foods distributes over 20,000 seedlings to customers in commemoration of Corpus Christi

News

Xtra Foods, in a release, said that in commemoration of Corpus Christi and with the hope to inspire self-sustainability, foster family togetherness and contribute to a greener future, it has distributed over 20,000 seedlings to customers.

It said this has been its tradition for 15 years as it believes in giving back to society and instilling hope in communities by encouraging small kitchen gardening.

The release added that small kitchen gardening is important because it reconnects people with nature and brings a sense of accomplishment.

It added that small kitchen gardening also brings families together and creates a space for learning, growth, and lasting memories.

It said cultivating a small kitchen garden contributes to a greener environment by reducing the carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices.