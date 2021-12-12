Xmas decorations removed from Cipriani statue

News

CIPRIANI UNCOVERED: Christmas decorations which covered the statute of trade unionist and former Port of Spain mayor Capt Arthur Cipriani were removed on Sunday, after several trade unions said it was disrespectful to the movement. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

Christmas decorations on the statute of Capt Arthur Andrew Cipriani at Independence Square, Port of Spain, came down on Sunday.

Just before 7 pm, a work crew was busy removing the decorations and lights which had been installed by the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) and the Office of the Prime Minister.

On Saturday, several trade unions called on Udecott and the Port of Spain City Corporation to remove the decorations which covered the statue, saying it was disrespectful to the trade union movement.

The statute was covered with the construction of a decorative Gingerbread house with Christmas ornaments at the Cipriani roundabout.

In response, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said the decorations were installed in an effort to bring Xmas cheer to the city.

He said he understood the concerns and would have a discussion with the corporation’s council and Udecott in the week to determine the next move.

On Sunday, the decorations were removed from the statute which was erected in 1959 by former prime minister Dr Eric Williams. Cipriani was a trade unionist, World War I veteran, and former mayor of Port of Spain.

The light installations which surrounded the statue were moved to another part of the Brian Lara Promenade where a Christmas village will be set up.