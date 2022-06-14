Wrightson Road gunman identified

News

Officers gather evidence near the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, after a shootout between and a kidnapping suspect on Monday morning. The suspect was killed in the incident. – AYANNA KINSALE

PORT of Spain Division police have identified the man who abducted a taxi driver on Monday morning, only to be shot dead minutes later during a confrontation with officers.

The gunman has been identified as Dane St Rose, 23.

St Rose, who lived in Pinto Road, Arima, reportedly robbed the 39-year-old taxi driver he was travelling with near Skallywag Bay in Chaguaramas.

During the robbery, St Rose forced the driver into the trunk of the car. The driver was able to call the police on his cellphone and later managed to escape, though not before being shot in the right leg.

The official police report says St Rose was shot and killed when police closed in on him at the corner of French Street and Wrightson Road, near the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s (UTT) John Donaldson campus.

However, a video of the shooting which was uploaded to social media and which immediately went viral had some social media users questioning whether St Rose was killed by police or fatally shot himself in the neck.

Police sources said now that he has been identified, an autopsy will be done to ascertain if a police bullet or a self-inflicted shot was behind St Rose’s death. Investigations are continuing.