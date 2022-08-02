Works Ministry to work on Morvant road from Tuesday

News

Workmen on the construction site of the Martime to Lady Young Road Upgrade Roadworks Project, install the metal support framing for the concrete flooring on the Malick River in this July 2021 photo. Road and bridge maintenance is one of several engineering challenges identified during a survey by the Association of Professional Engineers. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Ministry of Works and Transport advised commuters that there will be a temporary disruption of traffic along the Lady Young Avenue from Lady Young Road to Dos Santos, Morvant, from Tuesday to next Monday because of road rehabilitation works.

In a media release, the ministry said the work will be done from 8 am to 4 pm. The ministry advised commuters to proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers in the work areas. People were also advised to comply with police instructions, be aware of heavy equipment while entering and exiting the work site, drive with caution on all uneven surfaces and to drive at a reduced speed when approaching the work zone.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for its continued co-operation,” the release said.