Work on Golden Grove Road Bridge starts Sunday

File photo: Golden Grove Road, Arouca.

Photo by Roger Jacob

The Ministry of Works and Transport has said there will be traffic disruptions along Golden Grove Road in Piarco from 6am on Sunday to 11.30pm on Tuesday.

In a press release on Friday, the ministry said the disruptions will be caused by reconstruction work on the B1/2 Golden Grove Bridge.

During this time, drivers should use either Trincity Boulevard East or Trincity Central Road as an alternative access route to the highway or the Eastern Main Road.

Drivers should also:

• Drive carefully and obey all directional signs and barriers.

• Comply with instructions from police on-site.

• Be aware of heavy equipment entering and leaving the site.

• Drive with caution on all milled (possibly uneven) surfaces.

• Drive more slowly on approaching the work zone.