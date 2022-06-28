Work from home possible as Trinidad and Tobago braces for storm

News

Man workign on a computer at home. Photo source: thebalancecareers.com

WITH the country under storm alert, government officials are considering reintroducing a work-from-home policy for public servants.

Newsday was told the Ministry of Planning and Development had drafted an emergency work-from-home policy which other government agencies were reviewing.

Asked about this on Tuesday, Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga confirmed the discussion was taking place,

“I know a conversation is being had now that includes the Minister of Public Administration and the head of the Public Service. If it is deemed necessary, based on the outcomes of this evening into tomorrow night, that will be communicated.”

The discussion on reintroducing remote work comes as Trinidad and Tobago braces for a tropical wave with a high probability of developing into a storm. On Monday the Met Office upgraded an approaching tropical wave to potential tropical cyclone no 2. This means the system, which is not yet a tropical cyclone, has the potential to intensify to a tropical storm at short notice.

At a media conference on Tuesday, meteorologist Gary Benjamin said the likelihood of the tropical wave increasing to a storm was between 70 and 90 per cent. He added that while God may be a Trini, he is universal and Trinidad and Tobago will be directly affected by the bad weather.

At the media conference, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said some schools are used as shelters and if they are to be activated, the Education Ministry will advise the public.

He said all shelters that are not schools are open, while some shelters were open from Monday.

On Monday the Ministry of Education closed all primary and secondary schools except for students sitting CSEC or CAPE exams.

On Tuesday, all government offices closed at noon and some private businesses also closed early.

At the media conference, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the ferry to Tobago will be suspended until further notice from Wednesday and the last water taxi to San Fernando was scheduled to leave Port of Spain at 2 pm.

He said the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) will continue to run its bus services as long as possible, bearing in mind some workers will have to get home. He added that a core team will be in place in the event the PTSC needed to move large crowds. He also called on private transport-providers to assist.