Work begins on Shirvan roundabout in Tobago

Tobago

An aerial view of ongoing works at the intersection at Shirvan, Tobago, where a roundabout is being constructed. – Photo courtesy DIQUD

THE Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) has started work on a roundabout at the Shirvan intersection, Tobago. The division said this forms a part of the wider Shirvan/Store Bay Local Connector Road project.

In a media release on June 25, the division said some traffic disruption is anticipated over the next three weeks.

The scope of work for this phase of the project includes: a roundabout to create free flow traffic on Milford and Shirvan Road and to provide access to the new connector road to Store Bay Local Road; relocating utilities; installing new signs; and civil works, including drainage.

The division said the traffic lights at the intersection have been reprogrammed to help the flow of traffic throughout construction.

Drivers are asked to be extremely cautious while passing the area; and whenever possible, to use alternative routes to bypass the intersection over the next 21 days.

The division apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused.