Woodside Energy back up to full gas production

Woodside Energy announced it has resumed full production at its Angostura facility following an incident which led to a gas shortage three weeks ago.

Newsday was told full production had been resumed since August 16.

Woodside shut down its offshore production operations at its Angostura facility as a precaution, after a process safety incident at the end of July. The incident disrupted the supply of natural gas to some plants at Point Lisas Industrial Estate

While Woodside made checks, the National Gas Company (NGC) worked with upstream suppliers and downstream consumers to manage the impact of the disruption. NGC engaged the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and independent power producers to minimise the impact on the power-generation sector.

On August 4 Woodside began a phased restart of production at the facility, it said in a statement earlier this month. The restart began after safety checks were done. Woodside said in its release earlier this month that the checks will continue as production is ramped up.