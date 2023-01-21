Woodford Square public happy with Kangaloo’s election

News

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George declares Christine Kangaloo President-elect after the votes of the Electoral College were voted at the Red House on Friday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Christine Kangaloo is now TT’s President-elect, and the general consensus of the public has been a positive one.

When Newsday visited Woodford Square after the announcement was made on Friday, Lennox Boyd of Belmont said her election does not affect him as he believes that the President does not have much input.

Another person said he already knew Kangaloo would be elected.

When asked if he thought she would bring a change to the country, Aaron Lewis said, “There’s only one way to know. Once she sit down and feel comfortable, I feel she would do something good.”

A woman, sitting with her two children, said she had no thoughts on the situation. Another who was walking through the square was not aware of the sitting of the Electoral College at the Red House.

Gregory Holder asked Newsday who was elected, and when he got his answer he exclaimed, “That’s great!”

Holder said, “This lady is a very good professional and we have to expect professionalism. She wasn’t biased at any time as far as I see. She’s supposed to be professional just like Paula-Mae Weekes, all of these were astute professionals in their different fields.”

Kangaloo received 48 votes compared to her opponent Israel Raja Khan who got 22 votes. There were three rejected ballots.

The Government had 39 votes, 23 from the House and 16 from the Senate.

The Opposition had 25 votes comprised of 19 from the House, while six were from the Senate. There were nine votes from the Independent Senators.

Voting took place in alphabetical order by secret ballot and, after voting, the Clerk of the House opened each ballot and read it aloud, while showing it to Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo and D’abadie O’meara MP Lisa Morris-Julien.

Only Tancoo accepted the invitation to verify the count.