Women run to safety after being kidnapped from hotel

TWO Sangre Grande women who said they were robbed and kidnapped by one of their boyfriends at a hotel in Arima were saved after jumping out of the car they were in and sought refuge at a bar.

Police later found and arrested the man who kidnapped and robbed them at an ATM in Shoppes of Arima while attempting to withdraw cash. He was taken to the La Horquetta Police Station. The stolen items were also retrieved.

Police reported that about 3pm on Saturday, the man and his girlfriend were at a hotel along Tumpuna Road, Arima, when the man attacked her and her friend.

The man, who lives Pinto Road, Arima, is alleged to have shown his girlfriend something resembling a gun after locking the door and telling her she could not leave the hotel room. He also threatened to kill her.

After locking the door, the man reportedly began beating the woman until she called out for help and was rescued by an employee. After being rescued the woman ran to the garage where her friend was waiting.

The naked man followed and while armed with a scissors, demanded that his girlfriend hand over the clothes she was wearing and took three cellphones, her bank card and the pin number. He then put on his girlfriend’s clothing, a leopard printed tights and a black top, before placing what the victim said was a pen with a blade on it by her neck and ordered she hand over the keys to a silver Nissan Almera.

The man then made both women get into the car. The women ran out of the car and into a bar when it stopped by the traffic lights at Tumpuna Road and Churchill Roosevelt Highway intersection.

There they called the police and a mobile patrol spotted the man at the ATM attempting to withdraw cash.

Police said the 26-year-old man faces two charges of robbery, two charges of kidnapping and one charge of false imprisonment.

PC Persad will continue investigations