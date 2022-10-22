Women leaders honoured for community service

News

Zalayhar Hassanali Photo: Heroes of Trinidad and Tobago Facebook page.

Three women from different professional backgrounds have been honoured for their contributions to society and service to community by the International Women’s Forum of TT (IWFTT).

An awards ceremony and dinner was held at the Kapok Hotel, Port of Spain, on Thursday night.

Those receiving awards were are the widow of former President Noor Hassanali, Zalayhar Hassanali, attorney Lynette Seebaran-Suite, SC, and Prof Rhoda Reddock.

Hassanali, who was recognised for her work in her activities with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to empower women, girls and the differently-abled.

Accepting her award, Hassanali thanked the IWFTT for recognising the work of women in building stronger communities while encouraging others for their commitment to service.

Recalling her late husband’s focus on families in building a better nation, Hassanali stressed that families were crucial in raising responsible and caring citizens.

“I commend you and salute as an organisation, because I know all of these women are that kind of person, with so much love to share, and so much love to care and consider and to really do so much, not really for yourself, but your family and for your country.

“And my husband talked about families on every occasion, because families really make a big difference. You can tell when someone comes from a good family. You can tell when they have that family training.”

Hassanali added that she looked forward to the next generation of leaders to come forward and work towards a more inclusive, compassionate society, but understood the challenges.

“We are still looking for younger people to take over for us. Unfortunately a lot of younger people are saying that they need to get a salary, and I can understand that.

”We did all of this on our own, but the younger people need money, because it’s a difficult time.”

Seebaran-Suite commended IWFTT members for their own work in different fields and said such occasions gave valuable insight into their work.

She also said while the work of current award-winners was being celebrated, it was also important to remember the contributions of past stalwarts.

She singled out “just one of the stalwarts on the journey to secure the rights of women, girls, families and vulnerable groups in general, that is to say, our dearly departed genius activist Hazel Brown.”Brown, former co-ordinator of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, died at 80 on September 22.

Seebaran-Suite was celebrated for her work in promoting the rights of women and girls.

Reddock’s sister Cynthia Reddock accepted the award on her behalf and thanked the IWFTT for appreciating her work in advocating for the rights of women.