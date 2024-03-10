Women judges recognised

News

Ayanna Webster-Roy. – File photo/Jeff Mayers

WOMEN judges in Trinidad and Tobago have been celebrated as the world celebrates the International Day of Women Judges.

On March 10, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy joined the world to commemorate International Day of Women Judges on March 10.

In 2021, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to reaffirm the active participation of women, on equal terms with men, at all levels of decision-making, essential to the achievement of equality, sustainable development, peace and democracy.

This resolution envisioned that global justice systems promote and protect the rights and interests of women and others and reflects equality before and under the law for women and others in society.

Webster-Roy expressed her gratitude to all women judges and female judicial officers for their contributions to strengthening TT’s judicial system.

“The inclusion of women judges ensure that the courts have greater accountability and that justice is better served with fairness to all members of society,” a release from the ministry said.

It noted that as at March 2023, the TT Association of Women Judges reported more than 60 per cent of women serving as judicial officers at all levels in the judicial arm of the State.

“This is evidence of the Trinidad and Tobago judiciary’s continuous efforts to foster greater inclusion of women in State machinery and the advancement of gender equality.

“In commemoration of International Day of Women Judges, the Gender and Child Affairs division celebrates these powerful, diligent women who serve to improve the justice system and motivate girls and women to achieve their professional dreams.”