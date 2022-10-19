Women detained in Montrose raid to be questioned

News

A police officer speak to women outside an Eric St, Chaguanas residence on Tuesday. The house was raided for activities closely related to that of a brothel. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Ten Latin women who were detained in a raid at a suspected Montrose brothel were expected to be interviewed by the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) on Wednesday.

The women whose ages range from 17 to 38, were detained when members of the Financial Investigations Bureau, the Central Division Task Force and the Counter Trafficking Unit visited the building where they were being kept on Eric Street, West, early on Tuesday morning.

Sources said not much information was available on what led to the raid and arrests, as the investigation was at a “sensitive stage.”

Also arrested were six local men, a Latin man, a local woman and a Jamaican woman.

Central Division police are working with national security agencies on the investigation.