Woman who fell into Beetham sinkhole leaves hospital

A sinkhole which is being repaired by WASA. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Camaria Olliviere. who fell into a sewer sinkhole on Tuesday morning. was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) on Wednesday evening.

Olliviere, 22, was walking along Main Street in Beetham Gardens early on Tuesday morning when she fell into the sinkhole. It was caused months ago by a ruptured underground sewer, which caused 15 feet of the road to cave in, leaving nearby residents exposed to raw sewage.

On Thursday, when the Newsday visited Olliviere’s home, relatives said she had stepped out to get medication she needed to manage her pain. Her mother, Amor Olliviere, said when her daughter returned from the hospital, she was unable to sleep because of the severe pain she was in. The mother said Olliviere had a pre-existing heart condition which which was worsened by her fall into the sinkhole.

A cousin who wished not to be named said Olliviere was returning with a group of Beetham Gardens residents from a birthday party when she slipped and fell into the hole. The cousin said after Olliviere fell into the hole she disappeared beneath the surface of the sewage,but eventually pushed herself upward and was able to call for help.

The cousin said thankfully two of the men who were with the group reacted quickly and used a barricade to help rescue Olliviere.

Olliviere was taken to the EWMSC by police, who had to revive her in their vehicle on their way.