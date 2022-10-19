Woman, two sons held for teen’s murder

News

Videsh Dookran, 15

Two brothers were held shortly after they left the Golden Grove remand facility on Tuesday in relation to the murder of 15-year-old Videsh Dookran.

Police said the men’s mother was also arrested.

Dookran’s body was found stuffed inside an outhouse at the back of a pluck shop at Golconda, south Trinidad between October 8 and October 9.

Sources said the men, aged 18 and 22, were held shortly after they secured bail for the possession of ammunition in an unrelated incident.

The men were arrested and charged by officers of the Southern Division CID.

The mother, aged 46, was also arrested later that day.

All three are expected to be interviewed by police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III on Wednesday.

Dookran’s funeral was held on Sunday.