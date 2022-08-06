Woman SRP abducted, robbed

News

File photo

A manhunt has be launched for a man who abducted and robbed a woman Special Reserve Police officer on Thursday.

A police release on Friday said the woman, who is assigned to a specialised unit in the Northern Division, had withdrawn cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Sangre Grande around 5.50 pm.

She was returning to her car when she was approached by the man who forced her into the passenger seat of the car while he went into the driver’s seat.

He took from the officer her cellphone, the cash and jewellery and demanded more cash.

The man drove the car to Port of Spain and forced her to withdraw more cash from

another ATM after which he stopped the car along Broadway and escaped.

A report was made to Port of Spain police and investigations are continuing.