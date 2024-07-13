Woman shot outside Toyota south office

News

The Toyota Trinidad and Tobago Ltd showroom at Michael Rahael Boulevard, Tarouba, where a woman was shot on July 13. The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

– Photo by Jeff K Mayers

A WOMAN was shot on the compound of Toyota’s south office at Tarouba on July 13.

According to reports, the woman had gone to the nearby South Park Mall to get something to eat and was returning to the compound when the incident happened.

As she was entering the compound, gunmen got out of a silver vehicle and opened fire at her.

They grabbed her handbag and fled in the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

Her condition was unknown at the time of this report.

Police officers sealed off the compound. Staff and customers who were there were allowed to leave.

Business at the compound was closed for the day.

Police officers on site declined to give information about the incident.

Relatives of the victim who were at the scene declined to be interviewed.

Investigations are ongoing.