Woman shot, man killed in Princes Town

A shoot incident at New Grant, Princes Town, has left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

The dead man has been identified as Hilton Joseph while the injured woman was his 38-year-old neighbour.. Both were tenants at a house located at Sixth Company Indian Walk, Princes Town.

Reports indicate that the woman was conducting sales at her home around 8.30 pm on Saturday when a white Aqua vehicle, registration unknown, pulled up outside.

Two armed men, one who was described as a slim-built, brown-skinned man of African descent, wearing a grey hoodie and the other who was not clearly identified, got out of the car from the left side front and rear doors.

Several shots were fired, hitting the woman in her stomach.

Joseph, a tenant in the building, was shot in the head. The suspects escaped in the Aqua.

Neighbours, alerted to the loud explosions rushed to the assistance of the two, taking them to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

Joseph was pronounced dead around 9.21 pm.

The woman was transferred to another hospital where she remains warded.

Police did not say which of the two was the gunmen intended target. Princes Town Police and Region 3 Homicide are continuing investigations.