Woman shot dead after car crash in Couva

News

Police at the scene of a shooting in Couva on Monday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

A female passenger was gunned down in Couva on Monday morning after a car crash.

The police named the deceased as Natasha Mayvatie Moonasar, 31, of Calcutta No1, Mc Bean Village in Couva.

Reports are at around 8.45 am, she was in the back seat of a Nissan AD Wagon driven by a 64-year-old woman on the Southern Main Road near the roundabout at Gilbert Park.

Another car drove toward the wagon and crashed in the front. Both vehicles stopped.

A gunman got out of the other car’s front passenger seat, walked up to the wagon’s left back door and shot Moonasar several times. She died on the spot.

The killer returned to the car, which drove off.

The driver of the wagon was not harmed.

The police and ambulance were contacted.

At the scene, an onlooker told Newsday that moments before the crash, Moonasar got out of a maxi and into the wagon.

“(The female driver) decided to stop and give her a drop. She had met her twice before,” an onlooker said.

Shortly after, Central Division led by ASP Ablacksingh, Insps Doodnath and Estrada and Sgts Persad and Maharaj, Howard found a white B15 car, believed to be the getaway car, burnt near TTEC Sports Club Couva.

Couva police as well as CID officers visited the scene.