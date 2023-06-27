Woman robbed, beaten at Trincity Mall carpark

News

In this file photo, cars line the eastern side of Trincity Mall outside the Pennywise Super Centre –

TWO days after social media influencer Kevon “Yank Boss” Ottley was shot dead in the carpark of Trincity mall, a 56-year-old woman was robbed and beaten there.

According to police, at about 3.40 pm the victim, who lives just off the Southern Main Road, Curepe, was about to get into her white Mazda car when two men accosted her. Police said she was parked near Pennywise.

The victim handed over her grey handbag with her personal documents and approximately $1,500. The men beat her and escaped in a waiting vehicle, whose make and model are unknown.

The incident happened hours after head of the Northern Division Snr Supt Brian Ramphall told Newsday that police, business owners and other stakeholders in the Trincity area planned a meeting for Tuesday to discuss increased crime in the area, particularly the mall.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 am, with one of the items up for discussion being the possible return of a police post at the mall. Ramphall said the post was last used for Christmas 2022 and “it worked well.”

Last Wednesday a 56-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were robbed while standing in the mall’s car park at around 2.45 pm. A bandit reportedly beat the man several times on the head with his gun butt, then snatched a bag containing $600 from the woman and fled.

Ottley was killed on Saturday. Police said around 4.30 pm, Ottley, of Marcus Road, Five Rivers, Arouca, was about to park his black Chevy Cruze when gunmen shot at both driver and passenger sides, leaving Ottley dead at the wheel.