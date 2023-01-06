Woman remanded for stabbing husband to death

Black Immigrant Daily News

Lakiesha Garnett a court

Lakiesha Garnett, 25, was today remanded to prison for stabbing her reputed husband to death on New Year’s Day.

The woman appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where she was charged with manslaughter.

Dead is 25-year-old Jason Bownath, a labourer formerly of Middle Street, Princetown, Corriverton, Berbice. The incident occurred at around 23:50hrs on Sunday at the couple’s shared home.

Police had related that earlier in the day, the duo was at the suspect’s mother’s home at a family function when they had an argument, during which, the victim slapped the woman twice to her face.

The woman subsequently went home and was shortly followed by her reputed husband.

Dead: Jason Bownath

At home, the couple continued to argue during which the man reportedly slapped the victim again.

The woman then picked up a knife and stabbed the man once to his chest.

Bownath was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

The couple has two children, aged 6 and 5.

Meanwhile, the woman was remanded until February 27.

NewsAmericasNow.com