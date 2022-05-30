Woman murdered in Mausica

News

A 38-year-old woman is dead and a man is wounded after a gunman walked into the woman’s Mausica Road home and opened fire.

She is Linda Dalipsingh of Crescent Drive, Mausica Road, D’Abadie.

The woman was at home at about 7 pm on Sunday with 27-year-old Romario Beggs of Waterhole, Cocorite when they saw a man dressed in black walking on the side of the wall.

The man walked into the yard and opened fire Dalipsingh and Beggs.

Dalipsingh was shot several times. Beggs was shot in the leg and fell to the ground.

They were taken to the Arima hospital by ambulance. Beggs was treated and remains in a stable condition. Dalipsingh was declared dead at about 9.45 pm.