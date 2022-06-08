Woman killed, man wounded in Barataria shooting

News

Police were at the scene of a shooting in Barataria where a woman was killed and a man was wounded on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force were called to a bar near Agard’s Nut House, on the Eastern Main Road, sometime after 2 pm after gunshots were heard in the area.

They found a man and woman bleeding from gunshot wounds. They took them to hospital, where the woman was declared dead.

Investigators believe the two were the owners of the bar.

More as this becomes available.