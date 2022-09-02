Woman killed in gun attack at hotel in St Ann’s

News

A woman, who is yet to be identified, was shot and killed at the carpark of the Brix Hotel, St Ann’s on Friday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A woman, who is yet to be identified, was declared dead on arrival at the Port of Spain General Hospital after she and a man were shot in the carpark of the Brix Hotel, St Ann’s.

Police said, at about 2. 20 pm, they received a report that a car was shot at and two people injured.

Police and emergency health services responded and took the two to hospital.

The Brix Hotel, St Ann’s. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The man, who was identified as a local dancehall artiste who uses the sobriquet “Kalonji,” survived the attack.

Police said the silver-grey Toyota Corolla that the two were in was riddled with bullets on the driver’s window and right rear window. Spent shells used in high-powered rifles were found at the scene.

Newsday visited the scene and counted at least 11 bullet holes in both windows.

No motive was given for the killing.