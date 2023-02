The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Felicia Lewis

A woman was this afternoon killed while her husband was injured following an accident at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Felicia Lewis while David Huggins is hospitalised with injuries about his body.

The duo was a motorcycle operated by Huggins, with Lewis as the pillion rider.

Reports are that the bike was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when it crashed into a car.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

