Woman injured during armed robbery on Main Street

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 40-year-old woman, who was standing along Main Street, Georgetown, was on Sunday robbed at knife-point by a lone perpetrator.

The woman was at the intersection of Main and Hope Streets, Georgetown waiting for transportation to go home when the incident occurred.

Police said at around 11:10hrs, the woman was approached by the suspect, who took out the knife from his pants waist, pointed it at her.

The thief then relieved the woman of her purse which contained cash, one blue Samsung S10 cellular phone valued at $120,000, ATM cards for GBTI, Republic Bank and Demerara Bank, National Identification Card, National Insurance Scheme Card, and other documents.

The woman reportedly held on to her purse during the robbery, causing her to receive an injury to her right knee.

The suspect escaped in a western direction into Hope Street (towards ‘Tiger Bay’).

The victim went to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was medically examined, treated and sent away.

NewsAmericasNow.com